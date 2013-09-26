Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- On October 11th Friends of the Kaw will host our fifth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. We have brought together the 10 best films from this touring festival, combined them with a chance to win some great raffle items, and provided special offers for new members to join. Many Audubon members have enjoyed this event in past years, and it is sure to be another great year for outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists alike. Join us as we climb Mount Kenya in search of water with documentarian Pete McBride, ski the back country in British Colombia, fish for King Salmon, and much more.



The film program includes spectacular stories of conservation, climate change, kayaking, and more! Some of this year’s incredible raffle prizes include a plethora of camping gear, tickets to the Mother Earth News Fair, and a five hundred dollar nine foot Emoticon Charger Kayak and Cannon paddle. If you are lucky you will be able to enjoy the films, and come away with a haul of useful booty.



This year is even more special due to the generosity of Westar Energy, who has agreed to sponsor all student and science teacher tickets for this event.



Friends of the Kaw is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the Kansas River for all generations.