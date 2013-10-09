Wild & Scenic Film Festival This Friday!

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Join us this Friday for Friends of the Kaw's fifth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival! We will be showing the 10 best films from this touring festival, providing a chance to win some great raffle items, and special offers for new members to join.



Among the items that be raffled off includes a 9 foot Emoticon Charger, sit-on-top kayak and Cannon paddle(donated by KC Paddler and Brad Loveless, a $500 value). Raffle tickets are $5 for current and new FOK members!



Students and area science teachers can attend this event for free! Just RSVP in advance to Mike at mjrawitch@gmail.com. For more information, and to watch a few film trailers, visit our website at



Special thanks go out to the Westar Green Team for sponsoring student and teacher tickets. Other local sponsors include the Ozark Wilderness Waterways Club, Kansas City Paddler, Kansas Canoe and Kayak Associations, LawrenceHits.com, Stroke Technique for the Triathlete, Kansas Wildlife Foundation, Coleman, Brad Loveless, and the Kansas Chapter of the Sierra Club.



About Friends of the Kaw

Friends of the Kaw is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the Kansas River for all generations.