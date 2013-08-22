Wildlife X Team Offers Residential Animal Pest Removal

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- For homeowners and residents, fast and effective animal pest removal is important for peace-of-mind and comfort. Wildlife X Team specializes in wildlife removal, prevention and control.



Removal techniques are designed to eradicate pest issues and prevent future occurrences. In addition to animal management services, clients have access to wildlife control products including solar vents, chimney caps and gutter guards among other protective equipment. Company personnel are available to make recommendations and provide advice on the optimal products to fit clients’ needs.



Troublesome creatures such as venomous and non-venomous snakes can slither into homes and cause residents serious discomfort. Raccoons and squirrels can pillage food supplies and destroy housing structures. Rats, mice and other rodents can spread disease and dirty homes, which makes it harder for residents to live. Wildlife X Team is there to help homeowners with these challenges.



During service, various parts of homes are treated including the attic, vents, voids, plumbing fixtures and the garage. Company personnel perform thorough inspections to make sure pests and animals do not have easy access to homes. Client testimonials praise the caring and attentive service received.



Wildlife X Team is dedicated to providing humane solutions for urban wildlife issues. Company personnel strive to educate clients on pest prevention and how to solve conflicts between humans and animals. There is no better animal pest removal company in Texas.



For additional information on residential animal pest removal and Wildlife X Team, please visit www.wildlifexteam.com . Animal problems can seriously disrupt the peace and well-being of homeowners. Call (855) 945-3543 today to schedule a free 25 point home inspection.



Contact Information:

Wildlife X Team International

Address: 5501 Egg Farm Rd, Suite 950

Keller, TX 76244

Phone: (817) 431-3007

Website: www.wildlifexteam.com