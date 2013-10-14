Wilkes Barre Commercial Cleaning Company Announces Addition of Mold Remediation Services

Wilkes Barre, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Olde Tyme Cleaning, the commercial cleaning specialist serving Wilkes-Barre and Scranton has announced the addition of mold remediation services in the Wyoming Valley area. The new mold removal service will be available for both residential and business customers.



In the last 25 years Fred Klein, owner of Olde Tyme Cleaning, has come across mold problems while servicing commercial cleaning customers. Many customers were not happy with the mold remediation services in Wilkes Barre. This is what motivated him to provide a mold removal service consumers can trust. He is mainly concerned with the incidence of fraud with mold inspection services and has posted warnings and news videos on his company website.



According to Klein, choosing a reputable company for mold remediation can save a consumer thousands of dollars. "Be wary of companies who offer both mold inspection and remediation services. This can be a sign of potential fraud." says Klein. He adds, "Some mold inspections are bogus, and are designed to scare people into getting work done they don't need." It certainly is hard to argue with him when you watch the undercover videos on his website showing mold inspection con artists in action. He says the best course of action is to never hire a mold inspection company that also offers remediation services.



But the problem doesn't stop there according to Klein. Some mold inspection companies will "recommend" a mold remediation company. This is yet another warning sign of potential fraud. On the Olde Tyme Cleaning website he explains that in most cases mold inspection isn't even necessary because mold is noticeable by both sight and smell. If this is the case, Klein recommends just calling a mold remediation company. They can take care of the mold problem and fix it without wasting money on a mold inspection.



People who are looking for a commercial cleaner or mold removal service for home or business are invited to visit their website at http://www.wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com. They serve both the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton PA area and offer a free on-site consultation for both commercial cleaning and mold remediation services.



About Olde Tyme Cleaning

Olde Tyme Cleaning is headquartered at 85 Hillside St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702. Started in 1989, they are a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Wilkes Barre and Scranton. For more information visit their website at www.wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com or call 570-241-9011.



Contact:

Fred Klein

Olde Tyme Cleaning

fredk@wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com

Wilkes Barre, PA

http://www.wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com

570.241.9011 office

570.239.6394 cell