Wilkes Barre Office Cleaning Company Unveils New Website Features

Wilkes Barre, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Olde Tyme Cleaning, a Wilkes Barre Commercial Cleaning service, announced today the opening of their revamped website that includes the addition of a convenient no-obligation cleaning estimate request form.



Interested parties just need to fill out the simple form and the owner, Fred Klein, or a trained customer service representative will call them back right away to answer their questions.



They also want to let customers know they offer a free, no obligation and no-pressure on-site consultation. “For better customer support we have added a simple request form on the website” says Klein. “Just fill out the easy form, hit submit, and someone will call you back as soon as possible or answer your question by email.”



In addition, the Olde Tyme Cleaning website now has better descriptions of the commercial cleaning services the company offers. There are now pages explaining all the services including office cleaning, janitorial services, retail cleaning, floor care and industrial cleaning.



Klein would also like to remind local residents and businesses about their Wilkes Barre Mold Remediation services. He reminds people, “Be careful about mold inspection services. Many companies give false mold inspection reports so they can charge you for remediation work you don’t need.” He instructs that most times mold inspection isn’t needed because most mold problems are obvious by sight and smell and can be handled by a professional mold removal company.



People who are looking for commercial cleaning services or mold remediation for home or business are invited to visit their website at http://www.wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com. They serve both the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton PA area and welcome your commercial cleaning or mold removal questions.



About Olde Tyme Cleaning

Olde Tyme Cleaning is headquartered at 85 Hillside St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702. Started in 1989, they are a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Wilkes Barre and Scranton. They also offer Mold Remediation services for both residential homes and businesses. For more information visit their website at WilkesBarreCommercialCleaning.com or call 570-241-9011.



Contact:

Fred Klein

Olde Tyme Cleaning

85 Hillside St

Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

fredk@wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com

http://www.wilkesbarrecommercialcleaning.com

570.241.9011 office

570.239.6394 cell