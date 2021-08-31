Will European Research Into the Mixing of AstraZeneca & Pfizer Vaccines Help to Push the Global Vaccine Rollout

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- As the international battle with coronavirus continues, scientists in Europe have been testing the efficacy of mixing the AstraZeneca vaccine with the Pfizer vaccine. This would result not only in a vital boost to the global vaccine rollouts but also in superior protection against the virus and its variants. This research is still in preliminary stages, however, a study from the University of Oxford published in June revealed that combining the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines produced a powerful immune response against the virus, and in some cases generating a higher quantity of antibodies than a solely AstraZeneca course.



EPM Scientific plays a fundamental role in assisting exceptional individuals in taking career-defining steps within the Pharmaceutical Research and Development sector. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of world-leading organisations, and it is integrated into a 1000-strong multinational workforce, located in over 6 countries worldwide. Pervasive expertise within the German market distinguishes the firm, with consultants serving all major cities across the nation, which include Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Cologne, as well as many more. Over the course of the past decade, EPM Scientific has established itself as a trustworthy recruiting partner, capable of providing peace of mind that the hiring process is in safe hands. The firm has also proven itself to act as a compelling source of support to bright applicants, and in turn, has resulted in the development of a network of over one million industry professionals across the life sciences sector.



As well as R&D jobs, EPM Scientific consultants have expertise across a broad spectrum of life sciences recruitment, including clinical development, clinical operations, commercial, medical communication and medical affairs. The company invests substantially in its own employees, continually educating consultants on the latest cutting-edge recruiting technologies and strategies to enable the team to continually achieve optimal outcomes across the board. Bespoke permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions enable the company to appeal to employers of all sizes, from nimble start-ups to global brands, and to attract brilliant individuals with specialised skill sets wanting to create exceptional connections. There is a range of positions available via EPM Scientific today, including: Team Leader – Virus Production – Vaccine, Labor Supervisor Microbiology Service, Associate Director Quality Compliance, Utility & Facilities Leader, Regulatory Affairs Manager, AD Regulatory Strategy, Sales Manager, RA Manager, International Account Manager – Analytical Instruments, and Medical Device – Head of Quality.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Pharmaceutical Research and Development in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.