Will International Shippers Benefit from Millionaires' Move: PSS International Removals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Some of the UK's wealthiest people may provide a boost to companies that work in shipping, new reports indicate.



Lloyds TSB International recently surveyed some of its wealthier clients to see if they plan to remain in the UK, with surprising results. The poll showed that up to 22 per cent could soon be getting in touch with PSS International Removals UK to move away from Britain. This figure was just 17 per cent in 2011 and has been steadily rising ever since. But, further figures show that it's not just those with very healthy bank balances that are seeking new lives abroad. Studies by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveal that many more British people find the idea of emigrating appealing.



Figures show that people from the UK are thinking broadly when it comes to moving abroad with many locations, including Dubai and the USA proving popular locations to emigrate, which could prove to be good news for PSS International Removals Dubai and PSS International Removals USA. ONS statistics show that last June the rates of Brits permanently moving abroad had increased by eight per cent, compared with the previous year. In fact, the number of people moving away rose above the level of those migrating to the UK, with 155,000 leaving the country and 79,000 entering.



The bank explained how the profile of those choosing to begin a new life had changed in recent years, with more emphasis on working in countries with healthy economies, rather than finding a sunny location to retire in. Those leaving the UK tend to be younger and are seeking long-term destinations, such as the Middle East, where their salaries can significantly increase when they perform a similar work role. Families with young children are also drawn to places like Australian suburbs to raise their children in what they see as safer surroundings, indicating that PSS International Removals Australia and PSS International Removals New Zealand, could receive more call from Britons inquiring about the firms air freight and budget express services. The removals expert offers an all-round service, from supplying removals cartons, packaging, and arranging excess baggage transport as well as air freight budget and express.



Anti-social behaviour and crime rates in the UK are motivating factors for people wishing to move, but the top reason for emigrating is to escape the British climate with 66 per cent of people surveyed by the bank naming this as their main reason for re-locating. The increased number of Britons choosing to become ex-pats could have a positive impact on UK-based removals firms like PSS International Removals Overseas. Managing an international move needs to take into account many different variables. Some of these, such as work visas and finding new homes abroad could form part of employer relocation packages, but firms can offer help with these too, as well as arranging complete home removals.



Contact family firm PSS International Removals for a free estimate regarding your move abroad. The company has been operating for over 30 years and offers an all-round removal service to over 45 different countries.



Name: PSS International Removals

Email address: pssinternationalremovals1@gmail.com

Location: United Kingdom