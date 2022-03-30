Will Magdeburg See a Boom in Technology Recruitment with New Intel Chip Factory?

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- There's been plenty of talk about the expansion underway at Intel, as the chip maker looks to regain its previous prominence in the market. Now, it has been revealed that Magdeburg is going to be the location of the company's new chip factory. The East German city is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt state and the Eulenberg Industrial area in the east of the city will be the ideal location for the new centre of manufacturing for Intel. The multi-billion Euro factory is likely to be one of two that Intel is going to establish in Europe, as its plans for expansion continue to gain ground. This could provide a significant boost to the local economy, especially when it comes to the roles available with Intel. The question now is whether the city of Magdeburg will see a boom in technology recruitment as a result of the new factory being constructed here.



Glocomms is a well-established technology recruiter focused on supporting clients through the kind of expansion taking place at Intel, on whatever scale. The firm was founded in 2013 and has extensive expertise when it comes to ensuring that the right connections are made between talented people and innovative firms where they can make the biggest difference. Part of being renowned as a technology recruiter means that Glocomms has experience in hiring across many fields within the tech sector. These include enterprise solutions, cloud & infrastructure, as well as cyber security and data & analytics. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and worked with a wide range of different employer businesses, from small start-ups to global brands. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Glocomms can put in place hiring options for every need.



As a technology recruiter, local knowledge and international reach are both vital for Glocomms. The firm has a network that expands across Germany, covering most major hubs including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the local team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. This dual approach ensures that Glocomms has everything necessary to deliver as a technology recruiter. The quality of the team has a key role to play in success, which is why Glocomms invests heavily in it. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm including Software Engineer, Salesforce Project Manager and Network Security Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.