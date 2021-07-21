Will Medicare Cover Dental Implants

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- Dental implants are replacements for tooth roots, usually made out of titanium, and include a replacement tooth that matches the shape and color of your natural teeth. People turn to implants if they were born without a tooth, lost it due to injury or illness, or in the aging process. They are a popular option for providing a beautiful smile since they are more permanent than dentures, bridges, and retainers.



The cost of dental implants from a Miami dentist can vary from person to person. There are many factors involved, like bone and tissue presence and density, among others. An implant can range from $3,200 to $6,000 per estimate of the American Dental Association. This estimate includes the abutment (connector for the titanium post and prosthetic tooth) and the replacement tooth.



Medicare does not cover dental services, and in most cases, will not cover basic oral hygiene practices like cleanings. Medicare may, however, cover the cost of services if they are in conjunction with another procedure that is covered, like oral reconstruction after injury. However, there are different plans under Medicare, such as the Medicare Advantage plan, which may help you cover the cost of dental implants.



You will have to pay a higher premium since the plus plan adds more than routine dental care or services from an Invisalign dentist in Miami. If more dental coverage is what you are searching for, consider a solo dental coverage plan that you can more easily customize to fit your dental needs.