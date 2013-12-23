Will Moffett Looks to Raise $50,000 via Indiegogo to Raise Money for Music Recording

Glen Ellyn, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Will Moffett is an indie singer writer that needs money to record his music. He has not performed at many music venues so any money he receives through this campaign will be appreciated.



Will needs at least $30,000 to record his music. He wants to record his music at Chicago Recording Company so that the album can stand out in front of other artists he is competing against. Funds raised through this campaign would also be used to hire Scooter Braun as the consultant for his project.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 19, 2013 - January 14, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/raise-money-for-music-recoding