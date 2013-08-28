Will Our Children Be on the Endangered List

Does ignoring mass extinctions endanger our own species?
Quincy, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Will ignoring mass extinction endanger our own kind? We are on the fast track to destroying our home planet, and we are unable to provide timely solutions to the problems we have created through the demands of our modern lifestyles. Living unresponsively with complete disregard to the massive changes in our ecosystems, we are writing a grim chapter on our children's future. Each year tens of thousandths species of animals and plants go extinct (many due to our activities). Each day that we turn our heads the opposite way, we seal humanity's awaiting destiny.
Last Chance produced a provocative video proposing an unsettling scenario. In the video, a three year old girl finds out she is on an endangered species list.
About Last Chance
The project's website can be found here:
http://lastchancenow.org/endangered
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Contact:
Claudia Starkey
Last Chance
Phone: 617-905-3843
contact@lastchancenow.org
http://lastchancenow.org