Will Pape of TraceGaines Shares Most Food Companies Are out of Spec

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Recently MFRTech.com featured an interview with Will Pape, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of TraceGains originally broadcast on the Manufacturing Revival Radio program. Pape discussed many important aspects of food manufacturing, noting, “Typically when we start working with a customer 50-60 percent of the ingredients coming into their warehouses are out of spec, or not what they expect. TraceGains reduces surprises by helping food manufacturers maintain accurate records documenting raw ingredients that can affect health, safety, taste, and ultimately nutrition.”



The show titled, “TraceGains: Balancing Safety, Security, Profitability, and the Supply Chain,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the supplier documentation leader. TraceGains assists food and beverage manufacturers in ensuring that raw ingredients are compliant with their specifications and with supporting documentation for the ingredients.



To listen to the entire interview click the link: http://madeintheusa.dreamlandinteractive.com/tracegains/.



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About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400