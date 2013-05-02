Will Roberts - Awarded WWPAS Lifetime Achievement Award 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Restoring the age old tradition of Wild West Performing Arts Society can bring laurels that can never be compared. In this new year, the iconic theme park, Old Tucson made a world of difference to the members of Wild West Arts. The convention was held by the society as an independent organization promoting a self-brand which made it special. A new spirit was unveiled by the lovers of Wild West Arts through the World Championship Competition.



April 12, 2013 to April 14, 2013 has been a treat to the wild arts enthusiasts as the competition was held with a massive participation by professional performers and Wild West artists. The studio that hosted the competition was extremely lively with so many performances that have been a thorough entertainment and a time for reliving the old tradition in a new way. A new award was launched to mark the success of the event which would be given to the Wild West Arts promoter and performer. WWPAS Lifetime Achievement Award is a renowned award for the one who makes worthwhile contributions in keeping the tradition alive by promoting it through various educational means and also displaying the unique skills.



This year’s recipient of the prestigious WWPAS Lifetime Achievement Award is Cowboy Will Roberts who was successful in promoting this unique art. The award was given during the Wild West Performing Arts Society Convention and World Championship Competition. The award is an inspiration to many and has become the motivational factor to keeping the skills like trick roping, gun handling, bull whip crackling, knife throwing and Wild West Stunt work upbeat. The participants were able to enjoy the convention to a great extent as it was unique and special for the WWPAS members.



Will Roberts, the proud owner of the WWPAS Lifetime Achievement Award shares his success story in order to enable more Wild West Arts enthusiasts to keep the dream alive. The Wild West Arts events can be enjoyed all through the year with the host of events that would be held. The details of the events can be viewed on www.drbuckproductions.com or through the exclusive site http://www.wwpas.com which is soon to be launched. To interview the winner contact Will Roberts on 702-481-5829 or email Will@WillRogersUSA.com - TrickRopers.com. For additional details on the upcoming events contact Dr. Buck on 623-521-3856 or send in the queries to DRBuc@cox.net.



