Will the European Supply Chain Receive Respite After a Year of Ongoing Disruptions

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Flooding and torrential downpours have wreaked havoc on regions of western Europe with Germany and Belgium seeing some of the worst floods, causing pressure to mount on the already depleted supply chain by reducing the movement of cargo in and out of the region. This year's shipping has already been severely disrupted, with increased expenditures as areas of the world recovered from the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in a shortage of containers, causing catastrophic delays. Then, in April, one of the world's largest cargo ships became stuck in the Suez Canal, effectively shutting it down for over a week. An increase in COVID cases in southern China caused further delays at ports in June, raising shipping rates once more.



DSJ Global has been offering unique hiring solutions to candidates and clients in a variety of sectors across the planning and supply chain industry since 2008. DSJ Global is dedicated to uniting the right individuals with the best organisations across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America – specialising in sourcing talent for planning jobs and manufacturing careers as a supply chain headhunter. With 1000+ dedicated consultants stationed across 12 international office bases, DSJ Global is able to offer an unparalleled scope on international supply chain recruitment. The firm has gone to great lengths to establish a well-connected network of over one million industry experts and subject matter specialists who provide them with market insights and incoming risk factors, enhancing their recruitment strategies and allowing them to make all-encompassing, well-informed hiring decisions. DSJ Global is the chosen planning and supply chain recruitment agency for hundreds of prestigious organisations as part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group. DSJ Global works with a plethora of companies, including innovative start-ups, SMOs, and global corporate enterprises, giving individuals a diverse range of employment options. DSJ Global engages substantially in the continuing training and development of its consultants, driven by their dedication to their customers and candidates, to guarantee that optimal, effective outcomes are consistently delivered.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Junior Operations and Logistics Manager, District Manager – Operations and Warehouse Senior Team Lead, Demand Planner Specialist DACH region, Senior Supply Chain Project Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Logistics Specialist, Process Manager, Circular Packaging Manager, Project Procurement Manager and Lean Trainer, to name a few. DSJ Global is a market leader that has pioneered a novel method of recruitment. This is demonstrated by their dedication to a recruiting beyond borders scheme, which aims to bring together exceptional individuals and world-class organisations regardless of geographical locations. As a result, applicants are able to benefit from transnational opportunities, and clients benefit from the vast global talent pool.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.