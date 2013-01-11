Will the Fiscal Cliff Push Many Americans Into Filing Bankruptcy in 2013? DebtFreeBankruptcy Answers

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- As we usher in 2013, the folks at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com want to wish everyone a happy and prosperous new year. With so much economic news on the forefront, the experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continue to monitor the financial situation including the fiscal cliff. According to recent reports some sort of deal has been reached and will affect everyone in the US. As the experts at DFBA continued to decipher the fiscal cliff deal, many news agencies are also reporting on who it will affect and how bad. From the economic experts at DFBA it seems that the deal represents the largest tax increase in the last 20 years. It is also projected to increase the US national debt by $4 trillion over the next decade. One thing they noticed was the US Senators received the 150 page bill in their hands just three minutes before they voted on it. This all seems reminiscent of how Congress approved Obama care. The good news is DFBA reported that the income tax rates on the poor and middle class did not rise. But this will definitely help the millions of Americans that are struggling each month to make ends meet and considering filing bankruptcy. The bill also extended unemployment benefits for unemployed workers that would hopefully help them avoid filing bankruptcy to get out of debt. On the other side of the coin is the bad news. The experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com noticed that the payroll taxes are going to rise 2%. This is because the previous cut is set to expire and was not included in the fiscal cliff bill. This will cost an American family making $50,000 a year, $1000 per year in payroll taxes.



The hard-working people at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believe this will take $115 billion of disposable cash out of the economy hurting just about every industry across the board. It seems the snowball has been pushed off the hill and is gaining steam. According to the congressional budget office because of this new deal, the US national debt will rise $4 trillion within a decade more than if they had done nothing at all. With less disposable income, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believes many Americans will be needing to file bankruptcy in 2013. As the economy continues to slide downwards and the costs of living continue to rise, a situation that is being created that only bankruptcy filing will correct for many individuals. DFBA is monitoring the debt ratios of Americans as they continue to rise and the average income continues to decline. DFBA continues to expand its website to be able to handle large volumes of traffic of individuals interested in speaking with a bankruptcy attorney. But as the economy continues to change, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will report updates and information regarding this and what to do even if it means filing bankruptcy.



The professional staff at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com strive to maintain their reputation as being a top notch company with the highest standards of customer care. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com was created with the idea of combining the latest technology and information to give the average American an opportunity to be educated on the ever-changing complicated bankruptcy code. After receiving an education the individual will have a leg up when consulting a bankruptcy attorney regarding their financial situation. The main goal of DFBA since its inception is to put as many Americans as possible on the road to becoming debt-free by connecting them with a bankruptcy attorney for advice. The people at DFBA understand the sensitivity of the issue and offer an easy to fill out bankruptcy evaluation form that will put them in touch with a bankruptcy attorney in their area. For those that like the convenience of using the phone, there is a 24/7 toll-free number that will put the individual in touch with a live operator. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com has committed themselves to helping Americans regain their vision of the American dream and peace of mind for a debt free future.



