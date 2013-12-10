Will You Live to Be 100? Three Health Experts Release New Book Exploring the Secrets to Longevity

Southlake, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- People from around the world travel to the Executive Medicine of Texas practice, searching for their own personal ‘fountain of youth’.



What they find are Drs. Walter Gaman and Mark Anderson, and health and wellness expert Judith Gaman. Between running the practice and anchoring the nationally syndicated ‘Staying Young Radio Show’, the three are also prolific and successful authors, penning three books together on the subject of aging – and aging well!



In their latest, ‘Age to Perfection: How to Thrive to 100, Happy, Healthy, and Wise’, the experts are opening up their treasure trove of knowledge on how to live for a century, and how the decisions we make at 50 – and even 30 – can affect the rest of our lives in a ways we never imagined.



Synopsis:



Ever wonder why some people live longer than others? Age to Perfection is packed with sound medical advice and tips on how you can live a longer and healthier life. This is a preventative and proactive approach to longevity. Filled with lists, charts, and helpful tools to help each reader reach their 100th birthday happy, healthy and wise. Age to Perfection concludes with interviews from several centenarians who are living life to the fullest. A fun and informative read on anti-aging that is different than anything else on the market.



As the authors will attest, ‘100’ is the ‘new normal’ and they’ve met many centenarians that show living to such an impressive age can be easy and enjoyable.



“We want people to know that living to 100 is going to become the rule, not the exception. Everyone should be thinking about what 80, 90, and even 100 will look like for them,” states Mark Anderson, MD.



Judy Gaman explains: “Many of our media appearances are made with Lucille Fleming, one of our favorite centenarians from the book. At 101 years, she really makes this book come alive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy life as much as she does at 101.”



Continuing, “The reality is that people are living longer and the number or people over 100 has grown exponentially over the decades. Although medicine has advanced, the basics of living a healthy lifestyle are still the most important part of thriving as we age. Want to know why some people are old at 50, while others are young at 90? Read this book to find out and to learn how you can be happy, healthy and wise at 100!”



Readers are equally as thrilled with the myriad of helpful tips and information in the book.



Geraldine Cutliff writes, “This book is Fantastic! Written in a knowledgeable and comfortable format that is user friendly. You feel like you can relate to the authors because they teach without preaching at you. I especially like the insight from the people who are living at 100 and doing it well.”



‘Age to Perfection: How to Thrive to 100, Happy, Healthy, and Wise’ is available now from Amazon.com: http://amzn.to/1cwjvGS.



About Walter Gaman, MD, J. Mark Anderson, MD & Judy Gaman, BSHS, CCRC

Walter Gaman, MD, is Board Certified and a Fellow of the American Board of Family Practice. As a seasoned professional and medical expert, he is a regular on Fox News Radio, as well as Good Morning Texas and other media outlets. In addition, Dr. Gaman co-hosts the nationally syndicated Staying Young Radio Show (www.stayingyoungshow.com). As a founding partner at Executive Medicine of Texas, Dr. Gaman’s passion is to educate people on how they can be proactive about their health. He believes everyone has the ability to reach their 100th birthday, while still having a smile on their face and a skip in their step. It was this very passion for health that lead to Newsweek Magazine naming him as a “Best Doctor in Texas” in 2010, as well as numerous other accolades.



J. Mark Anderson, MD is Board Certified in Family Practice. Named a HealthCare Hero 2013 by the Fort Worth Business Press, he has devoted his career to helping others reach their full health potential. His dedication to keeping up with the latest science and technology is what makes him one of the most sought after physicians in the country. Dr. Anderson can be heard around the nation each week on The Staying Young Radio Show. As a much sought after health expert in the media, he has made a name for himself on both the local and national level with appearances on multitude of shows. Dr. Anderson is a regular guest on Fox News Radio as a top medical expert.



Judy Gaman, BSHS, CCRC is a health and wellness expert at Executive Medicine of Texas, as well as co-host on the nationally syndicated Staying Young Radio Show. She graduated from The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences with a degree in Clinical Research and has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She is an award-winning published author with many titles to her name. She enjoys speaking to large groups and continues to empower individuals with health information and useful tips. Judy appears regularly in the media as a health and wellness expert, and is heard regularly across the nation as a Fox News Radio expert.



Foreword by super model Emme.