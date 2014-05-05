William B. Fretz, Jr. Headed to Wine Country in California on Behalf of the Bacchanal Committee of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

Oaks, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- William B. Fretz, Jr. along with Dr. Stephen Somkuti, are headed to wine country in California on behalf of the Bacchanal Committee of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts the first week in May 2014. They are visiting in order to increase awareness for PAFA and the Annual Bacchanal Wine Gala and Auction.



Many California wineries donate and support this Gala in order to raise funds for student educational pursuits. Bacchanal is PAFA’s flagship wine affair, raising over $500,000 annually to support PAFA student scholarships and education programs.



Since Bacchanal’s inception in 1999, the event has raised over $4.5 million. This vibrant support has been invested in the Philadelphia community and has helped promote arts education. Consistently recognized as the premier wine and auction event in the region, Bacchanal was cited in 2010 by Haute Living Magazine as one of the “Five Best Galas in Philadelphia.



Dr. Stephen Somkuti and Mr.William B. Fretz, Jr. will co-chair the Bacchanal committee for 2015.



Present Bacchanal Committee Members can be found at http://www.pafa.org/bacchanal2014/Committee-Members/889/.



About PAFA

Founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) is America's first School of Fine Arts and Museum. A recipient of the 2005 National Medal of Arts presented by the President of the United States, PAFA is a recognized leader in Fine Arts education. Nearly every major American artist has taught, studied, or exhibited at PAFA. The institution's world-class collection of American art continues to grow and provides what only a few other art institutions in the world offer: the rare combination of an outstanding Museum and an extraordinary faculty known for its commitment to students and for the stature and quality of its artistic work.



About William B. Fretz, Jr.

William B. Fretz, Jr. serves as President of the Broad Axe Capital Partners, a company that does mergers and acquisitions as well as consulting for businesses, and he is also a partner at Secure Retirement Strategies. He has translated his multi-faceted business background into lucrative investments and routinely uses his influence to support various companies and charities. When entrepreneurs enlist his help, Bill Fretz lends his expertise to help them reach their full potential.



For more information visit http://www.williamfretz.com.