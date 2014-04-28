William B. Fretz, Jr. Joins Secure Retirement Strategies

Oaks, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Mr. William B. Fretz, Jr. is now a Partner at Secure Retirement Strategies. In addition to being a partner at Secure Retirement Strategies, he is also the Founder and President of Broad Axe Capital Partners. Last but not least, Mr. Fretz is currently a Managing Director and founder of Covenant Partners, and is also the owner of Wedgewood Properties, a partnership that owns many residential and commercial properties.



Prior to being at Secure Retirement Strategies and all of his current positions, Mr. Fretz was a founder and President of Emerging Growth Equities. Mr. Fretz worked in the securities industry starting in 1986 where he was focusing on private clients and high net worth individuals. Prior to founding EGE Ltd., Mr. Fretz was a Managing Director of Sales at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.



Mr. Fretz also served as Senior Vice President of Investments at Pennsylvania Merchant Group Ltd., focusing on small capitalization technology based and financial services companies. He was a Vice President of Investments at Prudential Securities in the private client group and an Account Executive at Drexel Burnham Lambert. Mr. Fretz received a B.S. in Finance from Utica College of Syracuse University and is also an Eagle Scout and Member of the Order of the Arrow with the Boy Scouts of America.



About William B. Fretz, Jr.

William B. Fretz, Jr. serves as President of the Keystone Group Holdings and partner at Secure Retirement Strategies. He has translated his multi-faceted business background into lucrative investments and routinely uses his influence to support various companies and charities. When entrepreneurs enlist his help, Bill Fretz lends his expertise to help them reach their full potential.



For more information visit www.williamfretz.com.