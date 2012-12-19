William DeMaria Announces Partnersedge Will Attend Affiliate Summit West

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- William (Bill) DeMaria announced that he will be sending India Weatherspoon, Affiliate Marketing Manager for Partnersedge, to Affiliate Summit West 2013, taking place January 13-15 at Caesar’s Palace. “This three day conference included an exhibit hall with affiliate merchants, vendors, and networks, as well as multiple tracks of educational sessions covering the latest trends and information from affiliate marketing experts.”



Bill said “Our Affiliate Marketing Manager will be meeting with affiliates and making business relationships. Be sure to look for her, she is the key to a great business relationship with Sunshine Advance Corp. We’re looking forward to doing business with you.”



PartnersEdge.com says that Partnersedge "works with both the Advertiser and Publisher. We are focused on keeping our Partners in the forefront and helping them to increase their profitability. We offer our publishers weekly payout, high commissions, and exclusive offers. Advertisers can count on our consistent volume of leads, no set up fee's and fraud protection."



Some of the benefits a PartnersEdge affiliate can expect are performance driven creative’s, high payouts, and a personal support representative. Advertisers can benefit by receiving access to established premium affiliates, real time tracking and reporting, fraud protection and prevention, and a dedicated account manager.



William Demaria's interests include payday loan advance lead generation, online lead generation, and list management. Please contact William DeMaria for further information.



Contact Data:

William DeMaria

West Palm Beach, FL

561-691-1552

williamdemariajr@gmail.com