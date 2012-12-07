William DeMaria Jr Relocates Sunshine Advance to Clematis Street

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Sunshine Advance Corporation is announcing they are moving to the beautiful historic Comeau building located in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida in late 2012. Featuring 73,000 square feet of professional office space and located on Clematis Street, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. Built in 1925 and renovated in 2011, the 10 story building was named after 1920’s entrepreneur Alfred J Comeau. It is considered to be the flagship building for Clematis Street.



Sunshine Advance is led by a group of professional online marketers who have a diverse experience in a variety of consumer marketing categories. The founders of Sunshine Advance Corporation recognized that consumers needed and wanted a simple resource of directories to maximize their experience on the Internet. Established in 2004, the company has 10 full time employees that have the experience and length of service in the industry to make your campaigns a success. The core of Sunshine Advance's business is delivering leads for the subprime lender via a network of websites and an wide network of affiliates who refer clients to their websites. Sunshine Advance applications have a wide range anywhere from quick cash loans, auto loans, short term loans to online payday loans.



Sunshine Advance's website says "Our goal is to simplify your online experience by saving you time. We continually search the Internet for the best offers. We truly welcome your feedback and suggestions to best serve our members."



William DeMaria is Vice President of Operations for Sunshine Advance Corporation. Sunshine Advance is a leader in Internet marketing, affiliate management, Internet lead generation, and list management. Please contact William DeMaria of Sunshine Advance Corporation today for any questions you have on the services they have to offer.



William DeMaria

Sunshine Advance Corporation

West Palm Beach, FL

561-691-1552

williamdemariajr@gmail.com

http://123quickcashloan.com/