William Demaria of Sunshine Advance Expands Into Auto Insurance

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- William DeMaria of Sunshine Advance is expanding his company into new markets. The CEO of the company says auto lead generation efforts of Sunshine Advance now will include auto insurance. The same system that has excelled in the payday loans field for the past 10 years will be used to help consumers find the best company for their auto insurance needs.



The company puts years of industry experience to work for its customers, utilizing more than 60 websites, extensive email marketing resources and an extensive network of partners to deliver thousands of quality prospects directly to online payday loan businesses.



The company’s leads are a proven way for these businesses to build a list of customers. Sunshine Advance has extremely high conversion rates from lead to loan, extremely low default rates, competitive pricing and no required minimum purchase.



As part of the company’s affiliate program, affiliates work with high-performing loan offers that Sunshine Advance generates with its exceptional network of partner sites, partners and email marketing resources. The company’s affiliates earn higher commissions per lead, get live, real-time performance statistics and access around the clock to excellent technical and account support. Everyone on the Sunshine Advance team is focused on partners’ success.



The proprietary techniques used by Sunshine Advance generate thousands of the best leads every day. The company can set up a full system in just a few days and can feed lead information directly into a loan management system. The company prides itself on an ability to help businesses grow.



Finding the simplest, most effective ways to monetize Web traffic is an ongoing challenge for many organizations. Sunshine Advance provides an easy solution in just three simple steps: providing some of the strongest payday loan offers on the Web; positioning these offers prominently on a website; and allowing more earnings for every lead that comes through that site. Affiliates receive dedicated, anytime, full service from the Sunshine Advance account team.



About Sunshine Advance

Sunshine Advance is the payday loan lead generator. The company strategizes, develops and delivers ways to build a Web-based payday loan business. Whether a business is looking to launch an affiliate effort, buy leads outright or needs an expert to manage list management and drive lead generation internally, Sunshine Advance provides all of these services to businesses —small, medium and large. For more information, please visit http://sunshineadvance.com/.