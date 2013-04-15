William DeMaria of Sunshine Advance Leads Fight Against Payday Fraudsters

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Over the last three years, the Internet Crimes Complaint Center has reported thousands of payday loan scams. These scams, which claim that borrowers must repay loans immediately to avoid legal consequences, usually target victims by harassing them persistently at home and work.



For the last few years, Sunshine Advance has helped thousands of payday loan businesses become successful through strategy, development, and delivery. The company provides a variety of services, such as buying leads and driving lead generation internally. Sunshine Advance also runs a well-known Affiliate Program, which connects partners to sites and resources that earn them higher commissions and provide them with real-time statistics.



William DeMaria, the CEO of Sunshine Advance, recently announced successful results in the fight against ending payday loan fraud. DeMaria partnered with several of the largest lead providers in the payday space to lead an operation that would put several protective measures into place.



The newest protective measures include initiatives that weed out scammers before they have a chance to steal from lenders. Sunshine Advance has also worked relentlessly to deal with and identify other ways to stop frauds and fake social security numbers.



“The key to cleaning up the market place has been the sharing of information between the lenders and lead providers on the types of fraud that have been seen, where they see it coming from and what they are doing to keep it out of their systems,” said DeMaria.



Sunshine Advance has always been regarded as one of the best payday loan lead generators in the industry.



“After signing up with Sunshine as an Affiliate partner, we realized that their systems were way beyond anything else out there,” said Lisa Flowers of Happy Bid Day. “Our revenue and credibility has sky rocketed since making our choice to use Sunshine Advance.”



