William DeMaria to Attend Affiliate Summit East 2013

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- William DeMaria, the CEO of Sunshine Advance, has just announced that he will attend the Affiliate Summit East 2013 later this summer. DeMaria will travel to the Summit, which will take place from August 18-20, 2013 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, along with Affiliate Marketing manager India Weatherspoon.



The three-day conference will include an exhibit hall filled with affiliates, vendors, networks and merchants, along with numerous tracks of educational workshops and classes taught by affiliate marketing experts who will discuss the most current trends and information.



Keynote Speakers who are scheduled to speak at the Affiliate Summit East 2013 event are: Rae Hoffman, CEO of PushFire; Dr. Randal Pinkett, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BCT Partners; and Wil Reynolds, Founder of SEER Interactive.



The Affiliate Summit was originally founded back in 2003 by Missy Ward and Shawn Collins. Ward and Collins wanted to create an event that would provide affiliate marketers with high-quality and informative educational sessions, as well as the opportunity to meet and network with like-minded individuals.



William said he and India are looking forward to attending the Affiliate Summit East 2013 and having the opportunity to hear experts speak about the topic of affiliate marketing. Through his work as CEO of Sunshine Advance, William strives to offer a high quality affiliate program that can help people make an often lucrative amount of income.



“Our company works with an exceptional network of partner sites, partners and email marketing resources,” William said, adding that as a result, his affiliates earn higher commissions per lead, get live, real-time performance statistics and access round the clock to the company’s excellent technical and account support.



“Everyone on the Sunshine Advance team is focused on our partners’ success.”



One way that Sunshine Advance allows its affiliates to be so successful is through the company’s proprietary techniques that can generate a huge number of high-quality leads every day. As William explained, his company can help affiliates set up a complete system in a matter of days.



“We pride ourselves on our ability to make your businesses grow,” he said.



About Sunshine Advance

Sunshine Advance is a company that strategizes, develops and delivers ways to build a Web-based business. Whether a business is looking to launch an affiliate effort, buy leads outright or needs an expert to manage list management and drive lead generation internally, Sunshine Advance provides all of these services to businesses—small, medium and large. For more information, please visit http://www.sunshineadvance.com/