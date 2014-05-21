William H Kennedy Lawyers Offers Guide to Public on Personal Injury Law

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Personal injury law, as is the case with most every area of the legal profession, frequently seems confusing to people who encounter it for the first time. Law is a profession that has its own vocabulary and rules, and a person who finds himself thrust into the field suddenly and without warning it can be disorienting. It is for this reason that the William H Kennedy Lawyers proudly announce the publication of their guide to hiring a personal injury lawyer in Brisbane. The guide is located on the "Brisbane" page of the firm's website.



According to firm spokesperson, James Wilson, "The stress of being injured in an accident is more than enough for the injured person and his family to have to deal with, but unfortunately they often must also deal with the high cost of medical bills and other losses that came about as a result of your injury. If you were hurt in an accident or if you were injured at your place of work, it is quite possible that you're eligible for workers compensation and possibly even a personal injury claim. We at William H Kennedy lawyers are passionate about the rights of those who have been injured, and it is our desire to help those who have, through no fault of their own, found themselves in such an uncomfortable predicament, sort out their options. We encourage anyone who has been hurt on the job or otherwise injured in an accident to schedule a consultation with one of our highly experienced and skilled lawyers, today."



Personal injury lawyers specialize in providing appropriate legal advice and representation to people who have been injured in an accident that came about due to the negligence of another person or business. The kinds of accidents that fall beneath the personal injury umbrella are automobile accidents, falls, medical malpractice, product liability and more. Under the law, a person who has been injured in an accident caused by the negligence of another may be entitled to financial compensation in the form of payment of medical bills, property damage, emotional as well as physical pain due to the accident, financial damages that occurred due to loss of the ability to earn, and more. A trained and experienced personal injury lawyer from William H Kennedy Lawyers has the expertise and knowledge necessary to help his clients financially recoup as much of their loss due to the accident they endured as is possible.



About William H Kennedy Lawyers

William H Kennedy Lawyers is a Brisbane based law firm that specializes in helping Australians get the most possible from their workers compensation cases and in assisting clients with personal injury cases.