William Pierce Recognized Among Top 1% of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Associates, Attends Exclusive Celebration of Success Event in Naples

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- William Pierce has been recognized for placing among the top 1% of sales associates with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida for 2012. Pierce attended a gala event in Naples this week to honor the top regional associates from NRT, the largest residential brokerage in the U.S.* The event included more than 100 Coldwell Banker sales associates from Florida, Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, D.C.



“William Pierce's exceptional sales performance and passion for excellence have placed him among the best of the best. We are so proud of his outstanding accomplishments,” said Kate Rossi, executive vice president, Southeast Region, NRT LLC.



Participating agents were treated to dinner, dancing, networking and professional development at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which included a rousing keynote speech from professional speaker Connie Podesta.



Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate company with more than 80 offices and 4,900 sales associates serving the communities of Central Florida, Palm Beach, Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay. Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker network includes 3,100 offices with over 82,000 sales associates spanning more than 50 countries. Every day, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate properties are exposed to 16 million buyers on more than 575 high-traffic websites. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company.



About NRT

NRT is ranked #1 in both closed residential buyer and/or seller transaction sides and sales volume (calculated by multiplying number of buyer and/or seller transaction sides by the sales price) from 1996-2012 in the U.S. Data obtained by REAL Trends Survey, 1996-2013.