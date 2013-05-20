William Pierce Updates Website with Cutting Edge Design and Functionality

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- William Pierce, a South Florida realtor specializing in South Florida Luxury Real Estate, has launched a new version of his official website, PerfectPropertyPurchases.com.



The website has world-class design and features that improve organization, user-friendliness, and accessibility. There is a greater emphasis on aesthetics, as demonstrated by modern design applications and high-quality images of Miami and various properties.



In addition to visibly showcasing featured listings on the home page, the new site contains well-organized sections dedicated to exclusive properties, featured communities, and specific luxury condominiums. The “Featured Communities” page has been revamped to show more information, which includes active listings, rentals, and sales history. Several prominent luxury communities have been added, including Boca Raton, Vero Beach, and Manalapan, among others.



Users can also make use of three distinct search features: a general site search, an MLS search, and a rental search; this allows homebuyers to locate their preferred property based on specific details. Every community and listing includes a Google Map that pinpoints its location and allows for zoom-in capabilities. This allows users to attain precise information about the location and surroundings of a given property or community.



Furthermore, there are distinct pages that provide details on other relevant information; users can access a distinct section for additional services, listing a home with William Pierce, real estate news, and a regularly-updated blog. These easily-accessed options are explicitly intended to facilitate client engagement and improve customer services.



The homepage features a detailed and welcoming introduction, a portion of which is excerpted below:



“Perfect Property Purchases is available 24/7 to meet your real estate needs for the Miami Beach, Miami Design District, South Beach, Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County, Key Biscayne, and the South Florida area. William Pierce and his associates will help you buy or sell your next home, find that next mansion to grow on, lease a condominium, apartment, beach front or water front property.”



William Pierce has received several awards in recognition of his performance as realtor. NRT Inc has ranked him among its top sales associates several times, while Coldwell Bankers has more than once awarded him the prestigious International President’s Circle. William Pierce was also recently featured in Forbes Magazine, Wall Street Journal and Real Deal Miami for the ‘Largest Penthouse Condo Sale in South Florida History.