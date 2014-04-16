Williams Lift Co. Now Installing Quality Stair Lifts to Residents of New Jersey

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Many individuals see their mobility begin to wane as they increase in age. There are a variety of reasons—whether health or not—climbing stairs and walking down ramps cause discomfort. To allow individuals to maintain their sense of independence and get up and down the stairs with ease, Williams Lift Co. is announcing their services for installing high-quality stair lifts in New Jersey. With years of experience, customers can trust the experts to provide them with the comfort of maneuvering through the house.



Whether the stairs in the house are straight, or a curved staircase, Williams Lift Co. has the equipment necessary for a proper installation. Able to install some of the top branded stair lifts in NJ, including Bruno and Acorn, customers will receive a number of features. The stairlifts can be installed with seatbelts, remote controls, arm rests, safety sensors, padded seats, and most importantly, a dependable performance. Their lifts can be purchased new or refurbished, and customers will know they are receiving a quality price. The professionals will answer any questions their customers may have, and explain to them how each machine operates.



For optimal convenience, the experts can install wheelchair ramps and outdoor lifts for decks, as well. If interested in installing a stair lift in a New Jersey home, Williams Lift Co. will provide their valued customers with a free evaluation. Additionally, customers can visit their showroom in Fanwood, NJ to try the stairlifts before installation. When a problem ensues, the company provides prompt repairs so their customers can get back to the freedom and independence they deserve. Visit their website to learn more about their mobility equipment products.



About Williams Lift Co.

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. With over 100 years of combined experience, their main goal is to provide individuals with the utmost professional service even after the sale. The Williams Lift Co. repair department is available 24/7 for any lifts that need to be serviced immediately. Offering the highest quality of mobility equipment at an affordable price is what the family at Williams Lift Co. strives for.



For more information on the mobility solutions equipment that is available in New Jersey log on to http://www.williamslifts.com.