Williams Lift Co. Now Offering Buy-Backs

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Williams Lift Co., a leading provider of wheelchair rental in NJ and portable ramps in NJ, is pleased to announce they are now offering a buy-back program for all gently used stairlifts. The buy-back program allows Williams Lift Co. to purchase gently use stairlifts, recondition them to perfect condition, and sell them at a discounted price.



Purchasing a stairlift for a home can be a big financial commitment for some homeowners. Williams Lift Co. is making it more affordable for homeowners to have a stairlift installed by selling gently used stairlifts. In some circumstances, a stairlift in a home may be temporary or perhaps the homeowners are moving to a single level home and will no longer need the stairlift. In these circumstances, Williams Lift Co. will purchase the stairlift back from the customer at an agreed upon price. All buy-back prices are dependent on the make, the model, how long the homeowner has had the lift, the condition it’s in, and how far away it is located from the store. Once the stairlift has been brought back to the store, Williams Lift Co. will thoroughly test the lift, inspect it, and recondition it back to like new condition. Reconditioned lifts provide an affordable option to homeowners that may not be able to afford a stairlift otherwise. Customers can feel confident that the reconditioned stairlift they are purchasing is as good as new and warrantied by Williams Lift Co.. Stairlifts are offered in many different makes and models. Each model offers different features, so it makes it easy to find the perfect stairlift for each situation.



When stairs become difficult, consider a stairlift from Williams Lift Co. They will come out to measure the location, speak to the homeowners about the different options, and give an estimate for both a brand new stairlift and a gently used stairlift.



About The Williams Lift Company

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. With over 100 years of combined experience their main goal is to provide individuals with the utmost professional service even after the sale. The Williams Lift Co. repair department is available 24/7 for any lifts that need to be serviced immediately. By offering the highest quality of mobility equipment at and affordable price is what the family at Williams Lifts strives for.



For more information on the mobility solutions equipment that is available in New Jersey log on to http://www.williamslifts.com.