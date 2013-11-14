Williams Lift Co. Now Offering Portable Wheelchair Ramps

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Williams Lift Co. is pleased to announce they are now offering portable wheelchair ramps. These ramps, known as Suitcase Ramps, come in a variety of sizes from 2 feet to 8 feet in length.



Williams Lift Co. has one of the largest selections of ramps available in NJ. They offer modular ramps, threshold ramps, trifold ramps, and the very convenient portable wheelchair ramp. All ramps are also available for rent, if needed, for a temporary purpose. This is a nice option for temporary wheelchair needs, such as an injury. Williams Lift Co. will come to the home to measure to make it as convenient as possible for homeowners. They will give a free estimate on the best ramp needed for the home given the budget and the measurements. Each home and situation is very different, and Williams Lift Co. has experienced technicians that will recommend the best and most convenient ramp available. All ramps are made from a strong lightweight aluminum. Aluminum has many benefits over traditional wooden ramps. For example, they are maintenance free, will not rot, and they can be easily assembled. Aluminum ramps can also be installed without a building permit and may be removed, used again and again, and resold or rented if desired.



When in need of a portable wheelchair ramp, contact Williams Lift Co. for a free brochure and set up an appointment for a free estimate. They also offer a wide range of stairlifts that will meet the needs of any homeowner. The stairlifts can fit straight stairs or curved stairs, and they are also offered for outdoor stairs as well. All stairlifts and ramps can be purchased or rented and can be resold if needed. Williams Lift Co. offers the most comprehensive line of stairlifts and ramps with the most reliable customer service.



About Williams Lift Company

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. With over 100 years of combined experience their main goal is to provide individuals with the utmost professional service even after the sale. The Williams Lift Co. repair department is available 24/7 for any lifts that need to be serviced immediately. By offering the highest quality of mobility equipment at and affordable price is what the family at Williams Lifts strives for.



For more information on the mobility solutions equipment that is available in New Jersey log on to http://www.williamslifts.com.