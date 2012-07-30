Williams Lifts Co. Announces the Availability of Chair Elevators for Residential Mobility Needs

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- William Lifts Co. has just announced that they are now offering chair elevators in NJ for any New Jersey residential mobility needs. A good solution for residential mobility needs can be one of their chair elevators because they can provide better functionality, and they are an affordable alternative for people using a wheelchair or scooter to enter and exit their home.



William Lifts Co. also offers electric chairs in NJ that can be installed in any building to gain access to a floor. With 60 years of experience, there is no doubt that their staff will be able to guide any customer in choosing the best possible electric chair in NJ, along with an accessibility solution with a free in-home estimate. They provide a number of options to ensure the ease of maneuverability, and with various sizes and colors available, there is sure to be an option that meets all needs.



A representative of William Lifts Co. stated, “We carry the best brands, which makes us the most reliable company when it comes to Medical supplies in NJ. Our dedication to creating consistent and functional products year after year is what makes us the best choice for even the most complex mobility needs.” In combination with their efficient installation services, one can have peace of mind in knowing that they are backed by the top experts in New Jersey.



The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. Barry Williams, Thomas Williams’ son, joined the business after graduating college in 1970, and is the current owner along with his wife, Judy. Barry’s daughter Laura joined the business in 1992, and is the general manager. Laura’s husband Richard came on board in 2004 to create what is truly a family owned and operated business. To know more log on to http://www.williamlifts.com.