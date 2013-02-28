Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Williams Lifts Co. is now offering the Bruno Vertical Platform Lift to help balance convenience and safety. For those who rely on a wheelchair in order to move around, they may benefit highly from the use of a Williams Lifts Co. Bruno Vertical Platform in order to access their home. Whether someone needs the vertical lift due to old age, handicapped, or a long-term injury, they will greatly benefit from the ease and convenience of these lifts in North Jersey.



Maintaining a safe, yet balanced life even while being handicapped is important and that is why Williams Lifts Co. is promoting the Bruno Vertical Platform Lift for those who are looking for an increased lifestyle. By having a platform lift installed, it will be an elevated entrance into the home or building for homes that cannot be entered on the ground level or are multiple story’s. By having a safe way to enter the home, those who need mobility solutions will be able to access their home without a struggle.



Whether one is in need of a used chair lift or thinks the vertical platform lift will be a greater benefit, they can roll their wheelchair onto the platform as soon as it lowers itself to the ground. This equipment is built to withstand the outdoors with easy control panels to use. Another added safety feature that is reassuring is that the vertical platform lift can detect if anything is underneath of it when lowering and automatically shut down to prevent anything from being crushed. With multiple features and benefits, start having increased mobility today with Williams Lifts Co. equipment, whether it is the Bruno Vertical Lift or a person is need of a repair chairlift in NJ.



About Williams Lift Company

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. Barry Williams, Thomas Williams’ son, joined the business after graduating college in 1970, and is the current owner along with his wife, Judy. Barry’s daughter Laura joined the business in 1992, and is the general manager. Laura’s husband Richard came on board in 2004 to create what is truly a family owned and operated business.



