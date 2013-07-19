Williams Lifts Co. Now Offering Acorn Stair Lifts This July

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Getting old isn’t easy, and simple tasks such as traveling up stairs, opening doors, and getting around the house get more difficult, which is why Williams Lifts Co. came up with a solution to now offer the Acorn stair lift this July. These surgical lifts from NJ are a great way to prevent any accidents from occurring when going up and down the stairs. With the Acorn stair lift, they are specifically designed with every safety consideration in mind.



The Acorn stair lift has a swivel chair that will allow those who need assistance getting into the stair lift with ease, eliminating any contouring of the body that may cause them to injure themselves. However, it is also lockable so it will remain sturdy when a person is traveling from floor to floor. The Acorn lift is comfortable and will secure safely to whichever stairway needs a lift installed. When searching for a surgical lift in NJ, one can be sure that Williams Lifts Co. uses well-known brands for when it comes to medical and mobility equipment. Carrying two brands of chair lifts, Williams Lifts Co. provides what they find to be the most effective, safe, and reliable products for individuals.



Seatbelts come standard in the entire Acorn stair lifts so the rider will be secure when traveling from different floors. Not only that, but every stair lift in the Acorn collection has five safety sensors that will allow the lift to stop traveling if there are any obstructions in the way. Therefore, if anything gets in the way, the secured rider will not be affected from obstacles. The Acorn stair lift can be installed quickly and can even be folded up when not in use. So, when company is over and kids are running up and down the stair lift will be out of their way. Williams Lifts Co. is proud to offer the Acorn stair lift to those in the New Jersey area to help people travel safely and comfortably.



About Williams Lift Company

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. With over 100 years of combined experience their main goal is to provide individuals with the utmost professional service even after the sale. The Williams Lift Co. repair department is available 24/7 for any lifts that need to be serviced immediately. By offering the highest quality of mobility equipment at and affordable price is what the family at Williams Lifts strives for.



