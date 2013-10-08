Williams Lifts Now Offering Free in-Home Estimates

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Williams Lift Co., a leader in stairlifts in New Jersey, is pleased to announce they are now offering free in-home estimates for all stairlifts and ramps. Before selling a home due difficulty with the stairs, consider adding a stairlift or a ramp to a home.



When stairs become difficult for a homeowner, either due to an injury or due to age, a stairlift can give a homeowner a new sense of independence. Williams Lift Co. offers both straight and curved stairlifts making it possible to fit any set of steps. Their free in-home estimate can give a homeowner a feeling of comfort knowing what all of the costs will be upfront. The free in-home estimate will also show the timeframe for the complete process from order to installation. Williams Lift Co. can also install outdoor stairlifts, making it easier than ever to get from the car to inside the home. They offer both Bruno and Acorn outdoor lifts, with different models available. Williams Lift Co. also wants to make sure that customers know that all stairlifts are also available for rent. When using the stairs become difficult due to a temporary injury, Williams Lift Co. can install an affordable stairlift on a month to month rental. If the stairlift will be temporary, but renting it will become too much of an investment over time, then Williams Lift Co. also offers a buyback program for all residential customers. This program will allow customers to feel confident that if they choose to sell their home in the future, Williams Lift Co. will buy back the stairlift for a fair price.



As one of the premier companies for stairlifts in NJ, contact Williams Lift Co. today to take advantage of their free in-home estimate. Take the stress and worry away from being confined to the downstairs. Gain freedom and independence from a stairlift installed by Williams Lift Co..



About The Williams Lift Company

The Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical, which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams family to this very day. With over 100 years of combined experience their main goal is to provide individuals with the utmost professional service even after the sale. The Williams Lift Co. repair department is available 24/7 for any lifts that need to be serviced immediately. By offering the highest quality of mobility equipment at and affordable price is what the family at Williams Lifts strives for.



For more information on the mobility solutions equipment that is available in New Jersey log on to http://www.williamslifts.com.