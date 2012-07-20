Williams Surgical Provides Quality Chair Lifts at Affordable Prices

Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Williams Surgical feels pleased to serve the residents of New Jersey and North Jersey for over 60 years. Williams Surgical has established themselves as the premier one-stop shop for all of your wheel chair lifts, surgical supplies, and mobility aid needs. They provides quality chair lift options, along with the rental, installation, and servicing of stairway lifts and wheelchair ramps. Anyone can visit our beautifully-designed showroom with five working lifts on display. In addition, our medical supply store in New Jersey offers a wide selection of medical supplies for your every need,” said a spokesperson for William’s Lifts.



Williams Surgical offers stair lifts and wheelchair lifts that come in a variety of models to ensure that the comfort and budget needs of the client are met. Williams Surgical also offers independence and freedom at home, office, and commercial environments. If a person or his or her loved one are looking for chair lift options to lead a more independent and mobile lifestyle, they have the largest selection in North Jersey. Williams Surgical ultimately provides new or refurbished indoor and outdoor chair lift options, high quality wheelchair lifts, and mobility aid needs for the home.



About Williams Surgical

Williams Surgical is here to help anytime with all home health care and mobility needs. From handicap ramps and aluminum ramps to wheelchair lifts and stairway lifts, Williams Surgical is able to make life just a little easier. With their experienced and friendly team of installers and reliable product line of Bruno and Sterling brands, one can be sure that all of his or her needs will be taken care of in a timely and efficient manner. For over 60 years they have been the most trusted lift company in New Jersey.