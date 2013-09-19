Williamson and Associates PC Offering Military Discharge Lawyers for Dealing USERRA Issues

Minot, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- People who have served or are serving in the Reserves Forces, sometimes face discrimination – especially when they are absent from work due to their duties to the country. The Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act 1994 (USERRA) gives these people in the reserves every right to return to their old job. Williamson and Associates PC, one of the renowned North Dakota law firms, thus offers its very best military discharge lawyers to address USERRA issues.



“With respect to our reserve JAG officers,” the firm says, “We strive to address their issues with their employers who have neglected them with their rights to have their job returned. Our North Dakota attorneys are expert in handling USERRA claims and ensure you the best results.”



The firm also handles cases for various other military issues including benefit claims, SCRA, UCMJ actions, administrative separations, DFAS debt waivers, discharge upgrades, and security clearances. “Equipped with the very best military discharge upgrade lawyer, we make sure to provide the best attention to people who have served our country,” says their spokesperson.



Veterans and JAG officers can contact Williamson & Associates PC if they require the best assistance in their cases. The firm also represents its cases from its Massachusetts offices – offering their expertise in the simplest to complex USERRA Claims, UCMJ Actions, and Security Clearances.



About Williamson & Associates PC

Williamson & Associates PC delivers a full range of legal services and business solutions. They offer local representation for oil and gas enterprises, as well as for pipeline and other service companies, operating in the Bakken oil field. www.williamsonlawoffices.com facilitates introductions and negotiations between subcontractors and established companies. They strive to be knowledge leaders in all areas of environmental law and regulatory requirements.



To learn more about their services, please visit http://www.williamsonlawoffices.com.

Contact Address:

Robert M. Williamson, Esq.

Williamson & Associates PC

1408 20th Avenue SW Ste 6

Minot, ND 58701

(701) 500 3127