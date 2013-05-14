Williamson & Associates, a North Dakota Law Firm Offers Legal Services to Its Clients

Minot, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Williamson & Associates, one of the most renowned North Dakota law firms, offers legal services to its clients in the area of natural resources. The law firm is known for providing reliable legal services to the clients; their experience in this field assures the clients for best results in natural resource legal proceedings.



Its area of expertise includes NEPA and EPA compliance, water law, environmental impact studies, reclamation projects, and coordination with government, etc. amongst others. Talking about this area of practice, a representative of the store stated, “Our expertise includes site-plan approvals, special use permits, and variance relief before municipal boards and state agencies.”



He further added, “We also advise clients on how to meet compliance regulations established by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Environmental Protection Act (EPA). As part of the environmental review process, we ensure that our clients comply with municipal, state and federal regulatory requirements”.



The law firm has a team of experienced lawyers in North Dakota, who provide the clients with full range of legal and business services. Clients may take help from any attorney in North Dakota, associated with this law firm, regarding local representation for various service companies as well as pipeline and oil and gas enterprises.



All the lawyers associated with this law firm have years of experience in the field of legal and business services. Clients may even find an attorney in Williston ND, working with this law firm. The law firm also offers services for Military & Veterans and Energy, Criminal Defense & Injury cases. The law firm is responsive to corporate and individual legal issues.



About Williamson & Associates

As a North Dakota law firm, Williamson & Associates delivers a full range of legal services and business solutions. It offers local representation for oil and gas enterprises, as well as for pipeline and other service companies, operating in the Bakken oil field. Given its statewide network, it facilitates introductions and negotiations between subcontractors and established companies. The law firm strives to be knowledge leaders in all areas of environmental law and regulatory requirements.



For more information, please visit http://www.williamsonlawoffices.com/