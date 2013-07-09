Williamson & Associates Now Presents Network of Leading Attorneys in North Dakota

Minot, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Williamson & Associates, a renowned provider of legal and business services now presents a network of leading attorneys in North Dakota for the clients. Clients can hire expert attorneys from this law firm. The attorneys associated with this law firm are quite knowledgeable and highly experienced. They use all their expertise to provide clients with the best legal services.



Clients can avail the full range of legal and business services from the experienced lawyers in North Dakota. They guide clients through all the paperwork which is mandatory when owning a business and avoid any kind of complication or delay in completing any sort of licensing requirement.



This law firm offers legal services to its clients in numerous fields like natural resources, energy, military & veterans, criminal defense & injury. One can even hire an attorney in Williston ND from this law firm to deal with any legal issue related with business.



A representative while elaborating the legal services domain stated, “Williamson & Associates is built on professionalism, integrity and superior legal services. We are very responsive to corporate and individual legal issues, and take great pride in delivering personal service. We strive to maintain our status as knowledge leaders in areas related to environmental law in order to deliver superior legal services to companies involved in gas and oil extraction, coal extraction and wind energy. “



Along with the legal services, this law firm also provides business consulting related to its execution and strategy, human resources and other areas. It defends companies, families and individuals in civil and criminal cases. Moreover, their Minot lawyers are experts of cases involving serious injury.



About Williamson & Associates

As a North Dakota law firm, Williamson & Associates delivers a full range of legal services and business solutions. It offers local representation for oil and gas enterprises, as well as for pipeline and other service companies, operating in the Bakken oil field. Given its statewide network, it facilitates introductions and negotiations between subcontractors and established companies. The law firm strives to be knowledge leaders in all areas of environmental law and regulatory requirements.



For more information, please visit http://www.williamsonlawoffices.com