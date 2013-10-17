Williamson & Associates PC Offers Adept Legal Assistance Powered by Practiced Civilian and Military Lawyers

Minot, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Williamson & Associates PC, one of the most prominent and trusted law firms based in North Dakota, is gaining enhanced prestige by providing expert legal aid assisted by experienced civilian and military lawyers. The firm provides a comprehensive array of Legal and Business Services and is known for creating new benchmarks with its professionalism and integrity.



The firms practice areas include Energy, Natural Resources, Military & Veterans, Criminal Defense & Injury. The firm’s deep rooted credibility is strengthened by the fact that it provides local representation to some well-known oil and gas enterprises, pipeline and many other service companies. Working with a team of proficient and practiced Minot lawyers, the firm has emerged as a knowledge leader in the sphere of environmental laws and regulations.



This North Dakota law firm and its military discharge lawyers assist clients in settling employment related disputes that hamper their rights. The firm provides the expertise of Rob Williamson, an Iraq war veteran and JAG lawyer, who is committed to the goal of ensuring that military personnel get their entitled benefits.



In addition to this, Williamson & Associates provides legal assistance and business consultation for cases related to business contracts, agreements, business acquisition, human resources, business contracts, agreements, etc. The business attorneys working for the firm make sure that the client’s business is conducted consistently as per the commercial laws and entrepreneurial ethics. Williamson & Associates PC also handles family disputes, civil and criminal cases along with accidents resulting in grave injury.



About Williamson & Associates PC

Williamson & Associates PC delivers a full range of legal services and business solutions. They offer local representation for oil and gas enterprises, as well as for pipeline and other service companies, operating in the Bakken oil field. www.williamsonlawoffices.com facilitates introductions and negotiations between subcontractors and established companies. They strive to be knowledgeable leaders in all areas of environmental law and regulatory requirements.



To know more please visit http://www.williamsonlawoffices.com.



Contact Address:

Robert M. Williamson, Esq.

Williamson & Associates PC

1408 20th Avenue SW Ste 6

Minot, ND 58701

(701) 500-3127