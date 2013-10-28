Williamson County TN Preschools Rises Above the Competition

Franklin, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Williamson county, TN preschools exist in every space and corner but these types of schools are regarded for their run of the mill approach to teaching. Children don’t definitely learn much except how to spend their time learning a similar thing over and over again. As far as education and its particular values are troubled, there is absolutely nothing fun and exciting for those children and also their parents to look forward to. One school nevertheless which stands strong against this conception is PB&J Day time School.



This is a school set up by Brooke Pate along with Jennifer Walker both of whom have had an ample amount of experience and expertise in the field of early child advancement. Being parents independently Brooke and Jennifer have spent time and effort figuring out just what children need and whether or not, Franklin TN preschools are equipped to address this need. They were saddened by the gloomy reality that none of the schools had just what children truly needed the place to bloom.



This encouraged them to do something about the situation and make a business plan for any preschool, which targets child learning along with empowerment, rather than stick to a cookie cutter prefer to education. This is the very philosophy connected with learning and education, which has made it easier for the ladies commence a school, which is today claimed to be on the list of top preschools in Franklin and greater Williamson county TN.



From the comfort of the location, for the interior, to every small aspect that has a role to play in molding a child, every little detail is designed in a fashion that takes care with the child’s sensibilities. In addition to making sure the little one is exposed to values that may pave the course for his/her accomplishment. The curriculum is top notch, the staff is friendly and proficient, and the overall thought of learning is along with fun to help promote retention.



The teachers and its lesson plans involve introducing children to your new letter monthly and conducting all activities relevant to the letter. It is an innovative method to teach kids which are not found in another Williamson county preschool. To know more and register online, log onto http://www.pbjdayschool.com/



Media Contact

Jennifer Walker

PB & J Dayschool

120 Werthan Circle

Franklin, TN 37064

615-791-9003

jenn@pbjdayschool.com