Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Against Acquisition Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- An investor in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW), filed a lawsuit against the takeover of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.



On March 9, 2020, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW they own, representing consideration of $193.24 based on AON's March 9 closing price.

However, the plaintiff alleges that the proxy statement that were filed in connection with the takeover of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Willis Towers', Aon's, and the combined company's financial projections and the analyses performed by Willis Towers' financial advisor.



Those who are current investors in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



