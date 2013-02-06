Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Willow Oak Village is a unique and growing community in Grovetown, Georgia. The initial construction has been completed, and several homes are now available to the public. The second phase of development and growth for the Willow Oaks community features several community amenities. These include a community pool and outdoor play area, as well as more community common areas and further green development and home options. Each of the new homes in Willow Oak Village comes with numerous amenities and green features. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is currently offering several incentives, upgrades and options for future homeowners interested in the remaining inventory from phase one, as well as the new construction options in phase two.



The community pool planned in the second phase of development gives families several outdoor options within the neighborhood. The pool itself is accompanied by a large outdoor play area for children and a full covered pavilion for family events like barbecue’s and reunions. Another unique feature of the Willow Oak Village community is the green construction techniques used for the community, as well as the green features of the individual homes. All wetlands and streams in the community have been protected from construction erosion, and the community was built with an intensive emphasis on tree preservation.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate is currently offering significant buyer incentives for several pre-sale homes. Additional discounts of up to three thousand dollars are available on closing for Pierwood Construction homes. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is also currently offering premium upgrades like stainless steel refrigerators and installed fencing for homeowners closing on several Willow Oak Village residences by Bill Beazley Homes.



