Wilmington Aesthetic to Answer Questions About Latest Techniques

Dr. Deidra Blanks, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Owner of Wilmington Aesthetic is hosting free seminar on March 21, 2013 at the Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach, NC. Registration is at 6pm. The seminar begins promptly at 6:30pm.



Dr. Blanks will discuss the latest trends in facial cosmetic surgery . Her talk will include how surgery can correct drooping eyelids and under eye bags. She will also discuss surgical and nonsurgical methods to minimize wrinkles and sagging skin. There are many ways both men and women will learn how to revitalize their skin look rejuvenated, younger and more confident.



She will also talk about her methods to recontour the nose, ears or chin. Her discussion will include the cosmetic surgery description, the length, any side effects and how long the recovery period will be. Dr. Blanks’ methods bring a more balanced look to the patient’s face. The successful procedures have been life changing for many of her patients.



Make sure to RSVP quickly before all the openings fill up. The first 10 people to register will receive a FREE Obagi Radiance Peel. Come prepared to enjoy a relaxing informative event.



This is an event for men and women who want to learn how to improve their skin, how to look younger or how to get a more youthful looking face.



RSVP today by contacting Wilmington Aesthetic at 910-762-1070.



About Dr. Blanks

Dr. Deidra Blanks specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments. She was born and raised in Lake Waccamaw and completed med school at East Carolina.



Dr. Blanks continued her medical training at the esteemed residency program in Head & Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery at the UNC Chapel Hill. She was 1 of 37 surgeons in the country accepted into a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship in Springfield, MO. Wilmington Aesthetic was formed in 2012 when Dr. Blanks moved her practice from Springfield, Missouri back to her hometown.



Source: Wilmington Aesthetic Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, PLLC



Event Location

Bluewater Grill

4 Marina Street

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

910.256.8500

When: March 21, 2013

Time: 6:00 pm



Contact Information

Wilmington Aesthetic

1604 Physicians Drive

Suite 103

Wilmington, NC 28401

Ph: 910-762-1070

Website: www.wilmingtonface.com