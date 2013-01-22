WiMAX Solutions and Market Opportunities - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "WiMAX Solutions and Market Opportunities" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- This report bundle represents the most comprehensive research covering the market for WiMAX solutions and market opportunities.
It includes research that covers solution analysis, competitive analysis vs. WiMAX alternatives, market opportunities in various industry verticals, support of WiMAX business plans, network planning, and more.
It also includes up to date forecasts for growth of WiMAX relative to WiFi and 4G cellular (LTE) wireless systems.
See Table of Contents for complete list of areas covered
Target Audience:
- Cellular, wireless ISP's, cable TV MSO's, and fixed network service providers
- WiMAX vendors, start-ups, vendors, investors, and industry analysts
- IP backbone service providers and VoIP service providers
- Telecom regulators and government agencies
- Enterprise telecom and IT managers
- Municipal IT and telecom managers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Broadband Wireless Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and OSS: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Mobile Commerce Solutions and Market Opportunities
- WiMAX-TDD/FDD Spectrum Analysis and Global Forecast (2011-2016)
- Next Generation Network (NGN) Solutions and Market Opportunities
- eClinical Solutions Market - [CTMS, CDMS, EDC, IVRS, ePRO & IRB Systems] Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphones, Tablet PC, Mobile Apps) - Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts to 2016
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets