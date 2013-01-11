Win a Prosperity Pack for the New Year with Energy Muse's "Pictures for Prosperity" Instagram Contest

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Energy Muse Jewelry, the leading inspirational handmade jewelry company, has launched a new Prosperity charm for the new year. It has been designed to bring luck and encourage a fresh start as we set brand new resolutions. The adorable clip-on accessory uses White Agate, Rainbow Moonstone, Red Jade, and Red Garnet. The Maneki-neko Charm, also known as the Lucky Cat or Money Cat, brings good luck and success to its owner as it beckons prosperity with its upright paw.



To celebrate the launch of this prosperous piece, Energy Muse is hosting an Instagram contest giving away 10 Prosperity Packs. Each Prosperity Pack consist of a Prosperity Charm and a festive Okagami Mochi that also features the Mankei-neko cat. All users have to do is (1) Post any photo of their choice on Instagram (2) tag @energymuse (3) hashtag #prosperity. Contestants must be following @energymuse on Instagram to be eligible.



It is extremely easy to participate, and makes a thoughtful gift for yourself or your loved ones. The Prosperity Charm alone is valued at $29.99.



Contest ends Monday, January 14, 2013. Good luck and happy posting!



To learn more about Energy Muse's Prosperity Charm, visit:

http://www.energymuse.com/store/treasures/energy-charms/prosperity-charm.html



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, best girlfriends for over 35 years. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome. Energy Muse transcends what one might think of jewelry and has instead become a lifestyle of wearable energy. For more information about Energy Muse Jewelry visit http://www.energymuse.com