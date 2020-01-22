Win an Entire Year of Free Cleaning! Cleanily.com Announces Launch of New Website

Newcastle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Cleanily, a nationwide house cleaning platform, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website and branding. Cleanily's new look is intended to offer customers a more efficient online experience, in addition to content generated from local businesses, customers and photographers.



Arranging a house cleaning service used to be a confusing and time consuming task, often requiring in-house quotations, long term commitment and expensive rates. As such, Cleanily has sought to tackle each of these traditional 'pain points', providing a refreshingly simple approach.



The new website sets out just how easy and affordable hiring a cleaner can be with Cleanily:



- £12.95 per hour of cleaning (or part thereof)

- All jobs timed and GPS tracked

- No contracts or minimum number of bookings

- Simple online payment system: 'set and forget', with emailed receipts

- Pause or cancel (online or via your local manager) whenever you wish

- Dedicated customer service on SMS/phone/email

- All cleaners experienced, vetted and insured

- Total flexibility to amend/change any aspect of the service



Cleanily.com is organised into geographical areas of operation from Aberdeen to Brighton. All customers need to do is choose their location and fill in the online form, or call the local office. From there, one of Cleanily's local managers will quickly run through the customer's requirements (via phone or email as preferred) and estimate the number of hours needed. If it transpires a little less time is required, then because all jobs are timed and GPS tracked, this is all the customer pays for.



Although everything about Cleanily has been designed to be as straightforward as possible, many of these features are made possible by Cleanily's complex technology platform, operating behind the scenes. 2020 will see some great new features being rolled out, such as enhanced messaging facilities and Alexa compatibility, all designed to reinforce Cleanily's core values of ease of use. Think easily, think Cleanily!



The new website now features a redesigned Pricing section, with an animated video educating users about how the domestic cleaning industry prices. Since there are two very distinct pricing models, it can often be a confusing area. There is also a handy 'how it works' video which explains how the whole process works from enquiry to clean in around 2 minutes.



Over the coming months, Cleanily will begin to reach out to local businesses offering complementary services, from dog walking to oven cleaning. They intend to build a directory of verified local businesses for each area, improving customer experience.



The new website also features Cleanily fantastic competition, in which provides regular customers with the opportunity to win an entire year of cleaning, free of charge. Details of how to enter can be found on their Win page.



2020 is set to be an exciting year for Cleanily as their rapid regional growth continues.



Contact: Edward Newton

Cleanily Limited

Floor 11 Cale Cross House, 156 Pilgrim Street, NE1 6SU

+44 808 281 2728