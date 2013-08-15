Win Free PowerPoint to DVD Burner in Moyea Back-to-School Speech Bubble Contest

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Shenzhen, China – Moyea Software, a multimedia solution provider focuses PowerPoint conversions, released the 2013 Back-to-School Speech Bubble Contest on August 1st, anyone takes part in this contest will win free Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition.



Moyea Software released this Speech Bubble Contest two weeks ago. So far, more than 20 participators have participated and been rewarded with the multifunctional Moyea PowerPoint to DVD Burner Edu Edition. This Speech Bubble Contest is an interesting and easy-to-do activity, participators only need to add a one-sentence dialog for the picture(s) provided by the website, and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Google+. Send the URL of your post to Moyea, and Moyea will send the registration code to the participators. The only requirement in this contest is that the dialog should be related with the kids, education or school. If “moyea” or the product of moyea Software appears in the dialog, Moyea will send the participators powerful Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition; if not, Moyea will give the participators Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition.



This Speech Bubble Contest will last for 45 days (from Aug 1st to Sep 15th), and during this period, anyone interested can join in this interesting activity. The Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition can be used for converting PowerPoint to videos, burning PowerPoint to DVDs and Blu-ray discs. Whether you need a Back-to-School presentation or watch the professors’ lectures on your iPad, the Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition will provide you much help.



Moyea 2013 Back-to-School Promotion also offers other wonderful activities. “Share to Buy” is for the customers to get Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition at the lowest price. Anyone who is in need of converting PowerPoint to videos, DVDs and Blu-ray discs can join in this activity. The customers only need to follow some simple steps on the webpage and then they can get the software at the lowest price. The 50% discount is for the people who are not interested in the “Speech Bubble Contest” or the “Share to Buy” promotion. Customers can buy Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition with 50% discount during the promotion. Anyone interested in the Moyea 2013 Back-to-school Promotion please refer to the official promotion website out: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.