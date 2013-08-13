Win Free PowerPoint to Video Converter in Moyea Back-to-School Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Moyea Software, a multimedia conversion solution provider, has delivered the 2013 back-to-school promotion from Aug 1st to Sep 15th. A special promotion, “Speech Bubble Contest”, is ready to help consumers win the free PowerPoint to Video Converter software.



Moyea Software gave out this Back-to-school Big Sale on the 1st of August, and this big sale will last for 45 days. In order to show the appreciation for the customers, Moyea launched a special promotion – Win Free PowerPoint to Video Converter by joining in the Speech Bubble Contest. Consumers only need to finish a speech bubble for the picture, then share it to your Facebook, Twitter or Google +, and Moyea will send you the registration for the PowerPoint to Video software.



Moyea gives out two products for the “Speech Bubble Contest”, Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition. The two products have wonderful functions of converting PowerPoint to videos for e-learning and e-teaching. Users can use these two pieces of software to solve the PowerPoint converting problems. The software will keep the original effects of the PowerPoint, and users can add background music or watermarks into the output video. Therefore, for the people who are facing with the PowerPoint to video converting problems, these two pieces of software will be helpful.



Speak of the “Speech Bubble Contest”, it is a very interesting activity and a very special offer in this back-to-school promotion. The detailed steps of winning the free registration code for Moyea PPT to DVD Burner or Moyea PPT to Video Converter comes like below:



1. Download the pictures from the promotion website: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/.



2. Add speech bubbles to the picture(s) related with “school”, “kids” and “education”. The participators will be rewarded with multifunctional Moyea PPT to DVD Burner if they add “Moyea” or the names of Moyea products.



3. Post the picture(s) to Twitter, Facebook or Google+.



4. Send the URL of posted picture(s) to support@moyeasoft.com and then Moyea will send the registration code to the participator’s Email.



It is a very interesting contest, people will not only find fun in this activity, but also be rewarded with powerful PowerPoint to video software. Sharing the post with your friends will also help them to find a chance to win the software for free. Anyone interested are able to enjoy this special promotion at Moyea Back-to-school Promotion official website: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/

Promotion Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.