Win JLS Tickets at the Men Arena With Paul’s Hair World

The beauty professionals will be awarding one lucky Paul’s Hair World Facebook fan with two tickets to see JLS at the MEN arena in Manchester, UK on March 31st, 2012. To win JLS tickets with Paul’s Hair World, contestants will need to upload a photo of themselves wearing their favorite hair or beauty product along with a brief caption of what they Just Love onto the Paul’s Hair World Facebook page. The final winner will be selected by a panel of Paul’s judges on March 26th.



In addition to offering a unique chance to win tickets to see JLS live at the Manchester Evening News Arena, Paul’s Hair & Beauty World welcomes new and returning customers to discover all that they have to offer with a comprehensive range of beauty products that continues to grow.



For over 20 years, Paul’s Hair and Beauty World has been at the forefront of the hair extensions market by providing women with the highest quality and most extensive variety. Human hair extensions provide instant length and natural look that requires less maintenance while synthetic hair extensions are less expensive while still adding fabulous style, texture, and volume.



“Whether you want to use extensions for adding color, volume or length to your current look, clip in hair extensions are the ideal choice for flexibility and manageability,” declares an article on the website. “Available in a range of colours, lengths and styles, the clip in hair can be used to blend in with your own natural hair or used imaginatively to create a unique and individual look.”



Paul’s prides itself on maintaining the highest reputation through the use of the world’s best brands. Their online guides provide detailed videos, instructions and images on how to utilize and implement different extensions and lace fronts.



For more information on how to enter the Paul’s Hair World Facebook contest, please visit http://www.facebook.com/PaulsHairWorld



About Paul’s Hair World

With more than 20 years in the hair and beauty industry, Paul’s Hair & Beauty World is one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions in the UK. Paul’s carries the largest selection of top brands for human and synthetic hair extensions, wigs and hairpieces as well accessories, and beauty supplies. Products may be purchased through the online website catalog or at any one of the four Paul’s stores based in Northwest England.