Win-win Deal: Check Writing Software Free Offers from Halfpricesoft.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- Check printing software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, gives buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. With this special offer, shoppers of halfpricesoft.com can try or buy one offer from their preferred brands (Such as 1800Flowers, GAP, NETFLIX, Discover Card and other 2,000 blue-chip advertisers ) and get check printing software or the blank check stock for free. Customers do not need to pay halfpricesoft.com. TrialPay uses money from the advertiser to pay them.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezCheckPrinting can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



With ezCheckPrinting (for business user) and ezCheckPersonal (for family user), writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with logo and signature with just a few clicks. New users can download and try check printing software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



"Simple, easy and fast. That's what computer software should be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "You shouldn't need a programming degree or accounting background to use the check writing software. That's why we made check writer so simple and easy to use”.



Currently, Halfpricesoft.com offers several products for free through TrialPay, including:

- ezCheckPrinting, business version check writing and printing software

- ezCheckPersonal personal check writing software

- ezTimeSheet, computer-based employee attendance tracking software

- Blank check stock for use with ezCheckPrinting, ezPaycheck and ezCheckPersonal software

- red-ink forms W2, W3, 1099s, 1096, 1098s and 5498s forms



To learn more about the check writing software and other free offers

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.