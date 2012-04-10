Win-Win Deal Opens Check Writing Software for More Users in Illinois

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Printing QuickBooks compatible checks is just a few clicks for Illinois small businesses now. Small business software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released its new version of ezCheckPrinting software, which allows user to print QuickBook compatible pre-printed MICR blank checks easily. Halfpricesoft.com also announces that Illinois users in Chicago, Aurora, Rockford, Joliet, Naperville, Springfield or other places can get the popular check writing software or blank check stock for free when they check out through TrialPay offer this spring.



"All businesses need to minimize cost during recession. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "EzCheckPrinting makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive.. We hope this win-win deal will open this check writing software to more small businesses.”



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



There is no frustrating learning curve, and checks can be printed as soon as a business owner installs the check printing application. One of the main goals of ezCheckPrinting software designers is to make sure that the product is easy to use - even for people who may not have much experience. The software can also serve as a check management system that ensures that check information is stored and organized in one secure place. Generate a printed report for the checks paid for a particular customer, or use the report export function to help prepare for tax season and itemize those valuable deductions and business expenses.New users can download for free trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



Some main features include:

- Support 3-Per-Page, Check-on-Top, Check-in-Middle, and Check-on-Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper or pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as Excel file, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Data Import/Export features

- Support Multiple accounts

- Report feature



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



During downturn, all businesses compete on keeping their costs of doing business as low as possible while expending their time and energy on revenue generating activities. Illinois small business owners who are looking for way to control expenses can turn to ezCheckPrinting software.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



Or go to video How to print QuickBooks Checks Yourself

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ly47TxGkNzE



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.